NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Saints Quarterback News

For the first time this season, Jameis Winston will not be the starting quarter back for the New Orleans Saints. Unfortunately, he suffered a torn ACL last Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will have to miss the rest of the season.

With Winston out for the season, Saints head coach Sean Payton had an important decision to make for this Sunday’s game against the Falcons. Would he roll with Trevor Siemian, or allow Taysom Hill to start?

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Saints are expected to start Siemian this Sunday.

The Saints’ decision to go with Siemian is being well-received by the fan base. Judging by some fans’ reactions on Twitter, they have faith in the journeyman quarterback.

Of course, a few jokes were made about Hill’s voidable contract that he agreed to this past offseason.

“Man, $140 million contracts don’t mean what they used to,” Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com tweeted.

Siemian’s college coach, Pat Fitzgerald, also shared his thoughts on this exciting news.

“Always poised,” Fitzgerald wrote on Twitter. “Always ready!”

Siemian looked ready last Sunday when he came in for Winston, completing 16-of-29 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown.

Though he’s limited in some departments, such as athleticism and arm strength, Siemian proved that he can keep the Saints’ offense on schedule.

The Saints will try to improve to 6-2 on the season when they take on the Falcons this Sunday.