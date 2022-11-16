NFL World Reacts To Saints Starting Quarterback Decision

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 26: Andy Dalton #14 of the New Orleans Saints drops back to pass during the first quarter of an NFL preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Caesars Superdome on August 26, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

There was some chatter about the Saints potentially making a quarterback change for Week 11. Well, that won't be the case.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced Wednesday that Andy Dalton will remain the team's starter.

Allen added that James Winston is not 100 percent. He's not even sure the former No. 1 pick will be at full strength by the end of this season.

The Saints' decision to stick with Dalton isn't sitting well with the fans in New Orleans. They wanted the team to make a change after last weekend's underwhelming loss to the Steelers.

"This is an interesting strategy for a team who doesn’t own its own first round pick next year," Adam Rosenberg tweeted.

"I'm tired of this dude," one fan said.

"I just don’t understand.. plz start Jameis," another fan wrote.

Dalton is completing 65.0 percent of his passes for 1,559 yards with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

At 3-7, the Saints are running out of time to get their season back on track. Honestly, a strong argument can be made that it's already a lost year for the franchise.

If Dalton struggles this Sunday against the Rams, the Saints' coaching staff may have to re-evaluate its quarterback situation.