NFL World Reacts To Saints' Veteran Running Back Signing

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints added to their running back depth today by signing veteran Malcolm Brown.

Brown is not a sexy signing by any means, but few are at this point in the NFL calendar. What the Texas alum is is an experienced pro capable of filling a role in the backfield rotation, if he makes the roster.

The Saints need as many bodies as they can get at running back now given the uncertainty surrounding Alvin Kamara. There's a chance the versatile star will be suspended for the start of the season after being arrested in Las Vegas back in February.

Brown joins Mark Ingram, Dwayne Washington, Tony Jones Jr., Devine Ozigbo and Abram Smith in crowded mix at the RB spot.

Obviously, the best thing for the Saints will be if Kamara avoids suspension entirely, or at worst, only has to miss a couple of games.

They probably have enough to cover for him if that is the case. A long-term absence would be problematic, however.