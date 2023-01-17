NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton Interview News

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints on the sidelines before the start of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 16, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton had his first interview of the coaching cycle Monday night.

Payton interviewed with the Houston Texans, one of four teams that has obtained permission to speak with the one-time Super Bowl champion. The Denver Broncos will interview Payton tomorrow.

News of Payton speaking with the Texans has elicited plenty of commentary from NFL fans and media.

"Interesting. He said earlier today he would not interview until Tuesday," noted ESPN's David Newton.

"I don’t care what you say. Hiring Sean Payton puts this team in the position to compete for the AFC South NEXT YEAR. #WeAreTexans," said an optimistic Houston fan.

"Assuming he gets total control and I think he would, this is probably the most attractive job for a coach of his status," said a Vikings fan. "Even if it's mostly based on 2009."

"Don’t let him leave the building without getting a deal done. Let’s roll," added another Texans fan.

Besides the Texans and Broncos, the Panthers and Cardinals also have permission to speak with Payton.

The 59-year-old coach is under contract with the Saints through 2024.