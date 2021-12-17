The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Sean Payton News

New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton walking on the field during warmups.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints looks on during warmups prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints had unfortunate news to report this Friday. It turns out head coach Sean Payton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Payton’s absence will certainly affect the Saints. He’s one of the best offensive play-callers in the entire league.

Although this is a huge blow to the Saints’ offense, it’s worth mentioning the coaching staff already got a jump on their plan for Week 15 without Payton. That’s because he missed Wednesday’s practice due to an illness.

Katherine Terrell of The Athletic put together a timeline of Payton’s unfortunate week.

“Timeline: Sean Payton did not feel well on Wednesday and wasn’t at practice. Saints told us he tested negative for COVID-19 at that time. We did not talk to him on Thursday and he returned to practice that day. He tested positive today. This is his second time to test positive,” Terrell wrote.

This is the second time that Payton has tested positive for COVID-19 over the last two years.

With Payton out for this Sunday’s game, defensive coordinator Dennis Allen will assume the duties of head coach for the Saints.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Saints perform on Sunday without Payton on the sideline.

Kickoff for the Buccaneers-Saints game is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.