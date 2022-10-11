NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton Trade Speculation

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 11: Former NFL coach Sean Payton speaks during an interview on day 3 of SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVI on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM ) Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

If Sean Payton wants to return to the NFL next year, the New Orleans Saints will have to trade him.

So, what can the Saints receive in return for Payton? Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football provided an in-depth breakdown on this hypothetical deal.

Underhill polled several current and former general managers to see what Payton's trade value might be during the 2023 offseason. Most of the responses he received were different.

Make no mistake though, everyone polled by NewOrleans.Football agreed that Payton is worth an awful lot to an NFL franchise.

With Matt Rhule officially out as the head coach of the Carolina Panthers, football fans believe the trade speculation surrounding Payton is bound to heat up.

"Nick tweeting this at the moment REALLY makes me think that Carolina has shown significant interests," one fan said.

"Great stuff. Brought me down to earth. But also I’d be cool with two seconds and some cash," another fan wrote. "Cowboys? 2 1sts and all the cash."

"My thought has always been that it really depend on who is desperate at the end of the season, has picks/players to offer and Sean wants to go," a third fan commented. "Kind of feel that best case we get a first and a player. I love the article and all your work."

Payton hasn't officially announced that he's coming back, but if you read between the lines, you can tell that he's strongly considering it.

The last time a head coach was traded was in 2019. The Buccaneers sent a sixth-round pick to the Cardinals for Bruce Arians.

A trade involving Payton should be much more intriguing.