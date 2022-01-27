NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton’s Surprising Admission

Earlier this week, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton announced his retirement from the NFL – at least for now.

During his retirement press conference, Payton left the door open for a potential return to the NFL. He did that once again on Thursday afternoon when speaking with reporters about what’s next for him.

“I’m not looking at that path right now,” Payton said, via Luke Johnson of NOLA.com. “At some point, but I don’t think I’m finished coaching. But I was excited to get two or three calls from people in the TV industry.”

He also said that two NFL teams reached out to him – but not the Dallas Cowboys, who have been long rumored to be interested in Payton. Cowboys fans are ready for Jerry Jones and company to take a big swing and finally land a legitimate head coach.

“Just offer him a bag,” one person said.

“Ohh I’m sure Dallas hasn’t reached out lol we already have back channel from 2019… See u soon Peyton with Quinn,”

“Really gonna drop the ball and not even talk?!?” another fan said in a message to the Cowboys.

It seems like a lock for Payton to take his talents to television – even if it’s just for one season. Several networks already showed interest before the 2021 season even came to a close.

After that, though, he could be back in the NFL in 2023.