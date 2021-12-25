On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity.

“Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because on such short notice, he wasn’t 100% confident he would be able to make the throws necessary to successfully lead the offense,” Duncan wrote, via Nola.com. “He didn’t want to short-change the Saints in such a critical game at such a critical time in their playoff run.”

After this report from Duncan went public, NFL fans quickly went on Twitter to share their thoughts on this situation. Most fans can’t believe the Saints actually tried to reunite with Brees.

“No way they that desperate,” one fan said.

“Let that many stay retired,” another fan said.

The Saints don’t have a lot of money to spend at this point in the season, but general manager Mickey Loomis probably would’ve made it work.

With Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian both on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Saints’ offense will be led by rookie quarterback Ian Book.

Book, a fourth-round pick out of Notre Dame, will make his NFL debut on Monday night against the Dolphins.

Kickoff for the Dolphins-Saints game is at 8:15 p.m. ET.