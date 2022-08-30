NFL World Reacts To Shocking Eagles, Saints Trade

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 22: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson #22 of the New Orleans Saints shows off his diamond smile before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints sent shockwaves throughout the NFL this Tuesday, trading defensive back C.J. Gardner Johnson to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gardner-Johnson has been an excellent player for the Saints over the past few seasons. In 12 games last season, he had 46 combined tackles, seven pass deflections and three interceptions.

According to NFL Network, the Eagles plan on making Gardner-Johnson a full-time safety. In New Orleans, he was exclusively a slot corner.

The Saints and Gardner-Johnson were nowhere close on a long-term extension, which is why they explored the trade market.

With this trade about to be finalized, the Eagles will only strengthen their argument as the team to beat in the NFC East.

It has not yet been reported what the Saints have received in return for Gardner-Johnson.

Now that Gardner-Johnson is out of the picture, New Orleans will need Bradley Roby, Alontae Taylor and PJ Williams to step up at cornerback.