NFL World Reacts To Significant Taysom Hill Injury News

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill on Sunday.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 22: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints passes in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

In a season full of injuries, the Saints got one more during their season finale against the Falcons.

Taysom Hill suffered a lisfranc injury and was taken out of the game for Trevor Siemian. Hill will have to have surgery on his foot and will be out indefinitely.

Hill had been the do-it-all player for the Saints this season as he was a hybrid quarterback, running back, and even a tight end.

He threw for 978 yards along with four touchdowns and five interceptions in nine games. Outside of passing, Hill rushed for 374 yards and five touchdowns on 70 carries.

The NFL world feels awful for Hill as he was playing well against Atlanta before he got injured.

New Orleans was one stop away in the San Francisco-Los Angeles game from going to the playoffs, but it’ll have to wait til next year to have another shot.

The Saints finished this season at 9-8 and should have quarterback Jameis Winston back next season should they want to move forward with him.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.