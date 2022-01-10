NFL World Reacts To Significant Taysom Hill Injury News

In a season full of injuries, the Saints got one more during their season finale against the Falcons.

Taysom Hill suffered a lisfranc injury and was taken out of the game for Trevor Siemian. Hill will have to have surgery on his foot and will be out indefinitely.

Sean Payton says that Taysom Hill will have to have a surgery on his Lisfranc injury — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) January 10, 2022

Hill had been the do-it-all player for the Saints this season as he was a hybrid quarterback, running back, and even a tight end.

He threw for 978 yards along with four touchdowns and five interceptions in nine games. Outside of passing, Hill rushed for 374 yards and five touchdowns on 70 carries.

The NFL world feels awful for Hill as he was playing well against Atlanta before he got injured.

Saints fans drag taysom for his QB play but you can’t deny the athleticism and how hard he plays week in and out for the saints. He kept this season alive for the saints because we were on a 5 game skid. https://t.co/tUY9DbWh7N — Sydnei⚜️ (@SydNicollette) January 10, 2022

Can’t name too many injuries worse for a guy like Taysom than this https://t.co/BCfzunyGYp — The Bodhisattva (@TheToddNewberg) January 10, 2022

Brutal news for Taysom. This injury is no joke. https://t.co/1006CUDamh — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) January 10, 2022

They’ll have to repair it and then a separate procedure to remove it. https://t.co/khvpmJ1jgr — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) January 10, 2022

Let’s go ahead and get this out of the way now instead of waiting till training camp 🙂 https://t.co/jukinGz7Bc — Christopher Dunnells (@ChrisDunnells) January 10, 2022

Get it now and dont wait til June please. https://t.co/kwkg8dHz2x — Brad Huber, Pels superfan I guess? (@daybreaker) January 10, 2022

Saints fan: 2021 was brutal with injuries. But hey law of averages means in 2022 we'll be healthy 2022: https://t.co/NY3QyWoVi1 — Freaking about Football (@FreakyPeezy) January 10, 2022

New Orleans was one stop away in the San Francisco-Los Angeles game from going to the playoffs, but it’ll have to wait til next year to have another shot.

The Saints finished this season at 9-8 and should have quarterback Jameis Winston back next season should they want to move forward with him.