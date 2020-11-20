The New Orleans Saints sent shockwaves through the rest of the NFL this Friday morning, announcing Taysom Hill as their starting quarterback for Week 11.

Almost every single fan thought Jameis Winston would start this Sunday for the Saints. Heck, the Atlanta Falcons were probably preparing for the former No. 1 pick during practice this week.

Despite the fact that Winston has way more experience as an NFL quarterback, Sean Payton is rolling with Hill this Sunday against the Falcons. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the majority of the first-team reps in practice went to Hill.

Before the Saints even made this decision, Hill’s ability to play quarterback was a controversial subject in the NFL world. A lot of fans assume he’s just a gadget player, while some believe he could be more. Well, we’re going to find out who’s right on Sunday.

One thing is certain, NFL fans are excited to see Hill start on Sunday.

Taysom Hill is starting? He’s gonna rush for 150 yards! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 20, 2020

Flex Falcons-Saints to Sunday night or we riot — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) November 20, 2020

We've obtained the Saints' playbook for Taysom Hill's start at quarterback pic.twitter.com/OvKPJqTXie — Pick Six Podcast (@picksixpod) November 20, 2020

Sean Payton watching Twitter burn over this Taysom Hill news pic.twitter.com/Zqy4SigiXD — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) November 20, 2020

No one truly knows how Hill will perform in his first professional start. We’re not even sure how the offense will look since he’s way more similar to Lamar Jackson than he is Drew Brees.

All we know is that Payton has been fascinated by Hill’s skillset for the past three years. Now he’ll finally get the chance to show the world why he’s on the “Taysom train.”