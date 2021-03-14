NFL World Reacts To The Drew Brees Retirement News

Today Drew Brees finally made the announcement we’ve been expecting since the end of the 2020 NFL season: He is retiring.

Brees took to Instagram to announce that he is leaving the game. The announcement came 15 years to the day after he signed with the New Orleans Saints in free agency.

Brees signed on the dotted line in 2006, kicking off a turnaround for the previously moribund franchise that culminated in a Super Bowl win in 2009. That Super Bowl was the crowning achievement in his career, but hardly his only accolade. Brees made 12 of his 13 Pro Bowls with the Saints and led the league in passing yards seven times.

NFL fans and analysts of all fanbases are coming out to send Brees their thanks. They’re all wishing him luck in his future endeavors.

Helluva career. Might be the best “small” QB of all time. Also it was time to walk away. Smart choice by Drew. https://t.co/JTaFF8Vuwz — Jamal Spencer (@JamalSpencerTV) March 14, 2021

Brees was a second round pick by the San Diego Chargers in 2001 after a stellar career at Purdue. He took over as the starter in 2002 and made the Pro Bowl in 2004.

But a shoulder injury Brees suffered in 2005 led the Chargers to let him go. He signed on with the Saints, who at the time were struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. Brees led them to the NFC Championship Game in his first year, and brought them to the Super Bowl in 2009, where they beat the Colts in Super Bowl XLIV.

While the Saints did not return to the Super Bowl after their 2009 win, they came painfully close on multiple occasions.

New Orleans must now prepare the post-Brees era.

Good like in retirement, Drew!