NFL World Reacts To The Mark Ingram Trade News

Mark Ingram is coming home. On Wednesday, the New Orleans Saints worked out a trade with the Houston Texans that involved the veteran tailback.

Ingram spent the first eight years of his NFL career with the Saints. During that time, he ran for 6,007 yards and 50 touchdowns.

Following the 2018 season, Ingram signed a three-year, $15 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens. After his time with the Ravens ran its course, he joined the Houston Texans on a one-year deal.

With the Texans pretty much out of playoff contention, the front office has decided to be sellers. The Saints, meanwhile, have been searching for a running back who can elevate their offense.

Ingram was a beloved figure in New Orleans for so many years, so his return to the organization has put a smile on a ton of fans’ faces this afternoon.

“When Mark Ingram left the Saints for the Ravens, it was disheartening for New Orleans,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said. “That was their guy. Now, Mark Ingram is back.”

When Mark Ingram left the #Saints for the #Ravens, it was disheartening for New Orleans. That was their guy. Now, Mark Ingram is back. https://t.co/jvqbMQLTqY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2021

Ingram had an incredible bond with Saints star Alvin Kamara on and off the field during his first stint with the franchise.

Not only will Ingram give the Saints another leader in the locker room, he’ll take the pressure off Kamara. On Monday night, Kamara had 30 touches against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, the Saints don’t need to rely on just Kamara to carry their ground game.

Here are some of the best reactions to Ingram and Kamara reuniting in the Big Easy:

The #Texans are trading RB Mark Ingram to the #Saints, per NFL Network. Back where it all started for Ingram as New Orleans reunites him with Alvin Kamara. pic.twitter.com/ch0p6Jd0tV — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 27, 2021

Love Kamara and Ingram back together. Ingram should take some of the early down pressure off so Kamara can dominate in the pass game. https://t.co/OvvLckgRMg — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) October 27, 2021

The Saints have desperately needed another running back, specifically a downhill runner who can play in a duo scheme to give Kamara breathers and diversify what used to be a very diverse run game. Ingram obviously fits and he's a great locker room guy. — Seth Galina (@pff_seth) October 27, 2021

I just remembered this means we might get joint Kamara-Ingram press conferences again 😭😭 Today is a good day — Christopher Dunnells (@ChrisDunnells) October 27, 2021

These interviews are coming back pic.twitter.com/4zx1sGsjNG — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) October 27, 2021

Ingram could become the Saints’ all-time leading rusher by the end of this season. He’s just 90 yards away from surpassing the great Deuce McAllister.

We’ll see if Ingram can help the Saints’ offense take that next step this fall.