NFL World Reacts To The Mark Ingram Trade News

Drew Brees hands off to Mark Ingram.NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 08: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints hands the ball to Mark Ingram #22 during the first half against the Washington Redskins at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 8, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Mark Ingram is coming home. On Wednesday, the New Orleans Saints worked out a trade with the Houston Texans that involved the veteran tailback.

Ingram spent the first eight years of his NFL career with the Saints. During that time, he ran for 6,007 yards and 50 touchdowns.

Following the 2018 season, Ingram signed a three-year, $15 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens. After his time with the Ravens ran its course, he joined the Houston Texans on a one-year deal.

With the Texans pretty much out of playoff contention, the front office has decided to be sellers. The Saints, meanwhile, have been searching for a running back who can elevate their offense.

Ingram was a beloved figure in New Orleans for so many years, so his return to the organization has put a smile on a ton of fans’ faces this afternoon.

“When Mark Ingram left the Saints for the Ravens, it was disheartening for New Orleans,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said. “That was their guy. Now, Mark Ingram is back.”

Ingram had an incredible bond with Saints star Alvin Kamara on and off the field during his first stint with the franchise.

Not only will Ingram give the Saints another leader in the locker room, he’ll take the pressure off Kamara. On Monday night, Kamara had 30 touches against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, the Saints don’t need to rely on just Kamara to carry their ground game.

Here are some of the best reactions to Ingram and Kamara reuniting in the Big Easy:

Ingram could become the Saints’ all-time leading rusher by the end of this season. He’s just 90 yards away from surpassing the great Deuce McAllister.

We’ll see if Ingram can help the Saints’ offense take that next step this fall.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.