NFL World Reacts To The Michael Thomas News

On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints finally made a decision on wide receiver Michael Thomas.

After setting the NFL world on fire last season, Thomas has struggled with injuries for most of this season. The former Ohio State star suffered an ankle injury during the first week of the season.

He battled back into the starting lineup, playing in each of the past six games. Unfortunately, that ankle injury just wouldn’t go away.

As a result, the Saints decided to place Thomas on injured reserve. After placing Thomas on IR, he will be forced to miss at least the next three games.

Obviously fans were devastated by the news, especially those with fantasy football championships on the line.

Thomas and the Saints don’t care about fantasy football and made the prudent move to protect the star wide receiver from himself.

Knowing that he’s out at least the next three games will allow Thomas to relax and focus on recovering rather than fighting to get on the field.

Even with the ankle injury, he was a nightmare for opposing defenses. Over the past four games – while dealing with the injury – averaged 7.5 receptions and nearly 86 yards per game.

For now, he’ll have to ride the pine as the Saints close out the rest of the regular season. Thomas will be eligible to return for a playoff run.