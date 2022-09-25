NFL World Reacts To The Saints' Depressing Performance

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 26: Saints helmets during a game between the New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints on September 26, 2021 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

For years, the New Orleans Saints were known for their explosive offenses.

However, since Drew Brees retired, scoring has sometimes been a struggle for the Saints. It has been impossible so far today.

The Saints have been shut out through the first three quarters against the Carolina Panthers. New Orleans trails its division rival 13-0 heading into the final stanza.

In 20 games since the start of last season, the Saints have been shut out in the first half four times, which is the same amount of times they were shut out in the first half during Brees' entire tenure as a starter from 2006-20.

Fans are painfully aware of the ineptitude.

The only good news for New Orleans right now is their defense is playing well, and they still have 15 minutes to turn things around.

The Saints have the ball to start the fourth quarter as they try to avoid the shutout and rally for a win.