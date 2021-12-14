NFL World Reacts To The Sean Payton Movie Trailer

On Tuesday, Netflix released the trailer for Home Team, a comedy movie starring Kevin James as New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

The film, which also stars former teen idol Taylor Lautner, is based on Payton’s 2012 season, during which he was suspended by the NFL due to the Bountygate scandal. With his time off, Payton coached his son’s youth football league team.

To be quite honest, I’m not sure why this was even made into a move, and it doesn’t sound like I’m the only one who feels that way.

The reviews from around the sports world are mixed, to say the least.

this is a looser based on a real story than paranormal activity https://t.co/D57mm31ZG5 — dylan sanders (@DillySanders) December 14, 2021

I CANNOT WAIT https://t.co/7BvBPMVXrf — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) December 14, 2021

"Hey Coach Payton, they're doing a movie about you."

"Awesome, who's playing me?"

"Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh" https://t.co/l6FRiMewyk — Simply Loving To Permanenly Be Online (@BobbyBigWheel) December 14, 2021

they made Kidz Bop Bountygate I'm crying https://t.co/ZtSMckEGjr — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) December 14, 2021

there's a lot to unpack here, but also having a punchline in the first 15 seconds of a woman who works for the team not knowing who roger goodell is was quite the choice https://t.co/8ptD1Dp4QH — katherine fitzgerald (@kfitz134) December 14, 2021

With all due respect, WTF? https://t.co/hHtXPfBMkD — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) December 14, 2021

Great pitch, no notes https://t.co/cwv3LmgyTZ — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) December 14, 2021

Hope this is as shitty as it looks https://t.co/7ce7NlRdr4 — SportsTalkATL.com (@SportsTalkATL) December 14, 2021

Payton discussed the project, which will be released on Netflix on January 28, earlier this year.

“Look, it’s inspired by a true story,” Payton said, via NOLA.com. “I’ve read the script and gotten to know Adam Sandler and the Happy Madison production team, and I know that he and Kevin James do a great job on everything they tackle. So, it’s in their hands now, but it’s a unique and entertaining storyline, and we just have to wait for the results. But, admittedly, it’s kind of fun.”

If nothing else, this movie should be “interesting” at least.