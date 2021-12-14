The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Sean Payton Movie Trailer

A closeup of New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton wearing a black visor.NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints on the sidelines before the start of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 16, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Netflix released the trailer for Home Team, a comedy movie starring Kevin James as New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

The film, which also stars former teen idol Taylor Lautner, is based on Payton’s 2012 season, during which he was suspended by the NFL due to the Bountygate scandal. With his time off, Payton coached his son’s youth football league team.

To be quite honest, I’m not sure why this was even made into a move, and it doesn’t sound like I’m the only one who feels that way.

The reviews from around the sports world are mixed, to say the least.

Payton discussed the project, which will be released on Netflix on January 28, earlier this year.

“Look, it’s inspired by a true story,” Payton said, via NOLA.com. “I’ve read the script and gotten to know Adam Sandler and the Happy Madison production team, and I know that he and Kevin James do a great job on everything they tackle. So, it’s in their hands now, but it’s a unique and entertaining storyline, and we just have to wait for the results. But, admittedly, it’s kind of fun.”

If nothing else, this movie should be “interesting” at least.

