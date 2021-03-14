NFL World Reacts To The Taysom Hill ‘Extension’ News

The New Orleans Saints nearly gave the entire NFL world a heart attack with the initial numbers on the contract extension they’re giving Taysom Hill.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Saints extended Hill with a four-year, $140 million contract. But he specified that most of that contract includes voided years for salary cap reasons.

Hill is actually going to make just over $11 million between salary and bonuses. But some people apparently don’t know how to read.

On social media, people are going absolutely ballistic over the $140 million figure. The concept of “voidable years” seems completely foreign to some of them.

TAYSOM HILL $35 MILLION PER YEAR!??!??! pic.twitter.com/58HUWFPPXO — Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) March 14, 2021

Adam you got hacked — Knox Van Horn (@KnoxVanHorn) March 14, 2021

HOLY OVERPAY — Oli Fell (@OJFell) March 14, 2021

I actually had to double-check the blue checkmark on this tweet to make sure it really was Schefty. If anyone understands Sean Payton's obsession with Taysom Hill and can explain it to me, I'd appreciate it thanks. — Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) March 14, 2021

The Saints moved quickly to bring Taysom Hill back into the fold. Drew Brees retired mere minutes ago, prompting immediate questions as to who their starter will be in 2020.

But while the deal for Hill would certainly indicate that he’s their man moving forward, reports are also out there saying the Saints are working to re-sign Jameis Winston.

Hill started four games at quarterback for the Saints, going 3-1 in the absence of Drew Brees. He had four passing touchdowns and two touchdowns as a passer in those games.

Meanwhile, Winston barely saw the field, throwing just 11 passes in 2020. He’s over a year removed from leading the NFL in passing yards.

Who will start more games for the Saints in 2020: Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston?