NFL World Reacts To The Taysom Hill ‘Extension’ News

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill on Sunday.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 22: Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints passes in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints nearly gave the entire NFL world a heart attack with the initial numbers on the contract extension they’re giving Taysom Hill.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Saints extended Hill with a four-year, $140 million contract. But he specified that most of that contract includes voided years for salary cap reasons.

Hill is actually going to make just over $11 million between salary and bonuses. But some people apparently don’t know how to read.

On social media, people are going absolutely ballistic over the $140 million figure. The concept of “voidable years” seems completely foreign to some of them.

The Saints moved quickly to bring Taysom Hill back into the fold. Drew Brees retired mere minutes ago, prompting immediate questions as to who their starter will be in 2020.

But while the deal for Hill would certainly indicate that he’s their man moving forward, reports are also out there saying the Saints are working to re-sign Jameis Winston.

Hill started four games at quarterback for the Saints, going 3-1 in the absence of Drew Brees. He had four passing touchdowns and two touchdowns as a passer in those games.

Meanwhile, Winston barely saw the field, throwing just 11 passes in 2020. He’s over a year removed from leading the NFL in passing yards.

Who will start more games for the Saints in 2020: Taysom Hill or Jameis Winston?


