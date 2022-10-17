NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate Andy Dalton News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 26: Andy Dalton #14 of the New Orleans Saints drops back to pass during the first quarter of an NFL preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Caesars Superdome on August 26, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Andy Dalton has started the last three games to the New Orleans Saints due to Jameis Winston missing time with a back injury.

Unfortunately, Dalton himself injured his back during Sunday's 30-26 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Both he and Winston would have been listed as "limited" if the Saints had held an official practice on Monday.

While there's been no indication what this means for Dalton's status this weekend, Saints fans are understandably frustrated by the situation.

"Saints can't catch a break," one said matter-of-factly.

"Is this one big joke?" asked another.

"You can only laugh," lamented a third.

"RIP this season," said a fourth.

If Dalton can't play this week and Winston is also a no-go, Taysom Hill might be New Orleans' starting quarterback against the undefeated Eagles on Sunday.

Hill has been working mostly as a tight end and Wildcat QB this season. He completed 2-of-4 passes for 16 yards against the Bengals on Sunday.