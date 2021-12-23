NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Saints Quarterback News

The New Orleans Saints‘ depth chart took a massive hit this Thursday, as Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian were both placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. As a result, Ian Book is on track to start on Monday night against the Miami Dolphins.

Book, who was a star at Notre Dame, was selected by the Saints in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. If he does start on Monday night, it’ll be the first one of his professional career.

Unsurprisingly, this Saints news has led to a plethora of different reactions on social media. Believe it or not, there are several fans eager to see what Book can do.

“Tbh I think the Saints might be better with Ian Book,” an NFL fan said. “More upside than Siemian or Hill. Nevertheless the Dolphins are in good shape here. (Dolphins jump from +3 to -1.5)”

“I am so pumped for this,” another fan said. “ND legend finally getting his chance!”

Not everyone is excited about the prospect of Book making his NFL debut on Monday night.

“This entire season is awful,” one fan tweeted.

Obviously, this isn’t an ideal situation for Book. That being said, it’s an opportunity for him to show what he can do on the biggest stage.

Book finished his Notre Dame career with 8,948 passing yards and 72 touchdowns. NFL Draft scouts raved about his ability to make plays off script.

We’ll see what Book is made of on Monday night.