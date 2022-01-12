NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Blake Bortles News

On Tuesday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints made an interesting decision on quarterback Blake Bortles.

The team signed Bortles to a futures deal, which means he could be in the team’s longterm plans – or at least near future plans. New Orleans is still trying to figure out its quarterback of the future and some fans are hoping it is Bortles.

Here’s some of the reaction from around social media following the news.

“Saints have finally found their QB. Can’t wait to see what Bortles does with Mike Thomas and Alvin Kamara. The future is bright in New Orleans,” one fan said sarcastically.

Or maybe not sarcastically?

One fan thinks Bortles should get a real shot, like Mike Glennon of the New York Giants.

“It is shocking that Mike Glennon keeps getting jobs, but Blake Bortles has to fight for scraps,” the fan said.

“Best qb on that team,” said another fan.

The Saints weren’t Bortles’ only team of the 2021 season. Earlier this season he joined the Green Bay Packers in a reserve role.

The former No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft has not played since 2019. He threw just two passes for the Los Angeles Rams that year.

Can he make an impact in the NFL once again?