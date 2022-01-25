NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Sean Payton News

The New Orleans Saints might not have Sean Payton as their head coach for the 2022 season. It’s been reported that he’s considering retirement.

On Tuesday morning, Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com provided an update on Payton. However, it’s still tough to tell which way Payton is leaning with his decision.

“Sean Payton met with Saints GM Mickey Loomis for a couple of hours on Monday. That’s the latest and only news I’ve got on that front,” Duncan tweeted.

Although this report isn’t that telling in terms of what’s next for Payton, it seems like the fan base in New Orleans is on high alert.

Head coach and GM Have meeting https://t.co/qIQU0dOkvu pic.twitter.com/3AwvSknjNq — Ralph Malbrough (@SaintsForecast) January 25, 2022

I hope the ride isn’t over, but it feels like it is. https://t.co/lh2fAmBvYs — Chris Young (@ChrisYoungTX) January 25, 2022

That’s up for interpretation https://t.co/PkMWKq8cCN — the saints 2031 30/30 documentary (@rp_21_) January 25, 2022

Earlier this week, FOX Sports insider Jay Glazer commented on Payton’s future in New Orleans.

“Sean [Payton] changes his mind every two seconds,” Glazer said, via John Hendrix of Saints News Network. “We talk about it a lot. It’s why I haven’t reported anything because he changes his mind like every two minutes.”

Glazer said the past two seasons have taken its toll on Payton, which makes sense because COVID-19 presents a ton of obstacles.

The Saints are hoping Payton will make a decision fairly soon. If he does retire this offseason, it’ll be interesting to see how replaces him.