NFL World Reacts To Tyrann Mathieu News

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 10: (L-R) Sydni Russell and Tyrann Mathieu attend the 11th Annual NFL Honors at YouTube Theater on February 10, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu missed the first week of training camp due to a personal matter. Fortunately for the team, the latest update on his status is very encouraging.

According to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, Mathieu is at the team's facility this Wednesday.

Earlier this week, Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters he was unsure when Mathieu would be back on the field.

“There is a point where that is the case,” Allen replied when asked if there's a point where the Saints need Mathieu back at camp. “I don’t think we’re there. We’re kind of allowing him the space to handle what he needs to handle and we’ll be sitting here with open arms when he’s ready to come back.”

Saints fans are understandably thrilled that Mathieu has finally reported for training camp.

Mathieu signed a three-year, $28.3 million contract with the Saints this offseason.

The Saints are hopeful Mathieu will make a noticeable impact for them this season, on and off the field.

Mathieu, 30, had 76 tackles, six passes defended, three interceptions and one sack during the 2021 season.