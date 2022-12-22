NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Jarvis Landry Update

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Jarvis Landry #5 of the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry is being placed on injured reserve. As a result, his 2022 campaign will come to an end.

Landry has already missed five games this year due to an ankle injury. Unfortunately, his ankle is causing him trouble once again.

The Saints signed Landry to a one-year contract this past offseason. Injuries really prevented him from maximizing his potential in New Orleans.

While some fans would love to see Landry return for another season with the Saints, there are others who believe he should consider retiring.

"Juice was a bright spot, to me, this season," a Saints fan tweeted. "Hope he stays."

"Can never have nice things can we," a second Saints fan wrote.

"What a disaster of a season," another fan said.

Landry will finish this season with 25 receptions for 272 yards and one touchdown.

The market for Landry might not be that rich next offseason, especially since he's no longer in his prime.