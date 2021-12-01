NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Alvin Kamara News

The New Orleans Saints have really struggled in recent weeks, losing their last four games. It’s not a coincidence that Alvin Kamara has been out for the majority of that stretch.

In Week 9, Kamara suffered an MCL sprain against the Atlanta Falcons. He was expected to return very soon, but the All-Pro running back suffered a setback in his recovery.

Kamara has been a limited participant in every practice session this week, a sign that he’s trending in the right direction. On Wednesday afternoon, the Saints listed him as questionable for this week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Obviously, there’s a chance Kamara won’t suit up this Thursday night because the Saints are being cautious with his knee injury. NFL fans are hoping that won’t be the case, though.

Here are some fans’ reactions to the latest update on Kamara:

He’s gonna play. Just prepare for him to play. Please. https://t.co/udeqbmnbwu — Branden (@ThatBrandenGuy) December 1, 2021

Desperately need him to play https://t.co/5L8IizxCGL — Zachary Faria (@ZacharyFaria) December 1, 2021

The Saints’ offense has struggled for the majority of this season. Once Kamara went down with a knee injury, the offense’s overall production took a turn for the worse.

Kamara’s status for Thursday’s game will play a major factor. When healthy, he’s capable of leading the Saints’ ground game and passing attack. He has 530 rushing yards, 310 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns in eight games this season.

An official decision will be made on Kamara a few hours before kickoff on Thursday.