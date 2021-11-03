NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michael Thomas News

The New Orleans Saints lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL just a few days ago.

Unfortunately, the news isn’t getting any better for Saints fans. On Wednesday morning, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport had a troubling update on wide receiver Michael Thomas.

According to Rapoport, Thomas is dealing with a “new and separate” ankle issue. The veteran wide receiver reportedly saw a specialist about the injury, but his return date is “unknown.”

It’s a tough break for the Saints, who are coming off of their biggest win of the season. After taking down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it would have been nice to hear Thomas was close to making a return.

Instead, the team will be without its starting quarterback for the rest of the season. To make matters worse, Thomas just announced that he will not play at all during the 2021 season.

The NFL world was somewhat shocked that Thomas said he was done for the year. Given his talent level when healthy, it’s another massive blow to the Saints offense just when things were starting to look up after a huge win.

Thomas, a two-time All Pro, announces he's done for the year. https://t.co/cnvMI9fQis — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 3, 2021

Saints fans are just hoping he heals up and can return in the future.

It’s been a lost season for Micheal Thomas, who said he hopes to get right for the 2022 season and return to being the player he once was.