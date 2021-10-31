NFL World Reacts To Wild Saints vs. Bucs Game

The Spun

Shock and surprises have been abound in NFL Week 8. We’ve seen undefeated teams fall, career backups outduel established starters, and we just saw an absolutely wild game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What was supposed to be a matchup between the Super Bowl champion Bucs and their former quarterback Jameis Winston sadly ended early as Winston was carted off with a knee injury in the second quarter. Longtime backup Trevor Siemian took the reins against Tom Brady, but didn’t struggle the way so many other backups have.

Siemian didn’t have the best game in the world, but he was able to lead the Saints down the field just enough times to keep them in it. They gave Brady the ball back leading 29-27 late in the fourth. But in a shocking twist, Brady threw a rare pick-six to CJ Gardner-Johnson, securing the 36-27 Saints victory.

NFL fans could hardly believe what a crazy game they were bearing witness to. A backup quarterback outdueling Tom Brady is almost unthinkable, and just about everyone said as much:

The Bucs got the better of the Saints in the playoffs last year, ending Drew Brees’ Hall of Fame career with a heartbreaking loss.

There were a lot of expectations that the Buccaneers would thoroughly dominate the Saints and that Brady’s experience would carry the day. But as they say: “Any given Sunday…”

The Saints are now 5-2 and one game behind the Bucs in the NFC South title race.

The rematch in Tampa Bay will be on December 19. Hopefully that one matches the energy of this one.

