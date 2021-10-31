NFL World Reacts To Wild Saints vs. Bucs Game

Shock and surprises have been abound in NFL Week 8. We’ve seen undefeated teams fall, career backups outduel established starters, and we just saw an absolutely wild game between the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

What was supposed to be a matchup between the Super Bowl champion Bucs and their former quarterback Jameis Winston sadly ended early as Winston was carted off with a knee injury in the second quarter. Longtime backup Trevor Siemian took the reins against Tom Brady, but didn’t struggle the way so many other backups have.

Siemian didn’t have the best game in the world, but he was able to lead the Saints down the field just enough times to keep them in it. They gave Brady the ball back leading 29-27 late in the fourth. But in a shocking twist, Brady threw a rare pick-six to CJ Gardner-Johnson, securing the 36-27 Saints victory.

NFL fans could hardly believe what a crazy game they were bearing witness to. A backup quarterback outdueling Tom Brady is almost unthinkable, and just about everyone said as much:

Trevor Siemian will take the well-deserved victory formation snap. And that's it. The New Orleans #Saints improve to 5-2 with a massive win against all odds against the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) October 31, 2021

Down to their 3rd string QB, playing against the GOAT, with their leading receiver being a player that was just called up from the practice squad and weathering a feverish second half comeback. That's a guts and toughness win from the @Saints. Such a resilient group. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 31, 2021

For Sean Payton to lead the #Saints to THIS type of win, with THIS type of team, in THIS type of circumstance just shows you that he’s one of the best in the game. Shoutout to him AND Dennis Allen — Jamarcus Fitzpatrick (@JFitzTV) October 31, 2021

The #Saints beat the defending Super Bowl champions: – With a 3rd-string QB

– A leading receiver called up from the practice squad this weekend

– A TE that didn't have a catch since 2017 (had 3 today) What a win by Sean Payton and that staff. — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) October 31, 2021

The Bucs got the better of the Saints in the playoffs last year, ending Drew Brees’ Hall of Fame career with a heartbreaking loss.

There were a lot of expectations that the Buccaneers would thoroughly dominate the Saints and that Brady’s experience would carry the day. But as they say: “Any given Sunday…”

The Saints are now 5-2 and one game behind the Bucs in the NFC South title race.

The rematch in Tampa Bay will be on December 19. Hopefully that one matches the energy of this one.