Odds Released For Who Will Be Saints Starting QB In 2022

Jameis Winston’s 2021 season with the New Orleans Saints is over, and his tenure in NOLA could be over as well. With his contract set to expire this offseason, there are new odds on who the Saints starting QB will be in 2022.

On Thursday, Odds Shark released its updated odds on the Saints starting quarterback in 2022. Taking the top odds was Trevor Siemian, who has looked relatively sharp in the last two games.

Siemian was given +250 odds of getting the starting job, slightly ahead of longtime Saints utility player Taysom Hill. The 31-year-old Hill has +275 odds of getting the job.

Coming in at third with +325 odds is Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. After that it’s Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson with +400 odds, followed by Winston himself at +450.

At fifth is San Francisco 49ers starter Jimmy Garoppolo. He got +1200 odds to be the Saints’ starter.

The New Orleans Saints have done a decent job of navigating through the first year of the post-Drew Brees era. Jameis Winston looked good before his season-ending injury.

But the fact that Trevor Siemian has come in and barely missed a beat could lead the Saints to alter their plans.

We could see the Saints go in a different direction altogether and draft a rookie this season. They may even take a flier on a QB who could be on the way out in the offseason.

Then again, maybe they make a huge splash in finding their replacement. With the way they’ve adjusted this season, nothing should be off the table.