Louis Riddick Thinks 1 Team Is ‘Perfect’ For Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s time with the Cleveland Browns appears to be winding down.

Beckham was not traded ahead of Tuesday’s NFL Trade Deadline. This week also saw his father post video that showed numerous instances of the Browns failing to get OBJ the ball when he was open on various plays.

Yesterday, the Browns “excused” Beckham from practice when he was set to show up as normal. The team did the same today. Head coach Kevin Stefanski reported told the rest of the team that Beckham is effectively no longer part of the team during a Wednesday meeting.

It hasn’t happened yet, but it certainly seems like Beckham could be released in the coming days. If he is, many have cited the New Orleans Saints, a team in real need of wide receiver help, as a potential landing spot. ESPN’s Louis Riddick says they make “perfect sense” for the former All-Pro.

“I think New Orleans makes perfect sense, and I’ll tell you why,” Riddick said on Get Up Thursday. “I have tremendous respect for Sean Payton, both in terms of how he has relationships with players and how he.. look, a lot of people talk about, ‘Put players in good positions to succeed. Put them in ideal situations to succeed. Put them in the best situations.’ If you listen to Sean talk about individual players and really assess their skill sets and what he thinks they need to do—especially when you’re talking about offensive players in his offense in order to be successful—he’s a master at it. He’s an absolute master at it and he gets it as well as any coach I’ve ever talked to when you’re talking about offensive football.

“Down there in New Orleans, they need a guy with his type of playmaking ability. They need a third-level guy who has more size. Deonte Harris has speed, but he doesn’t have size. Someone who has his catch-and-run ability on the perimeter. He would make perfect sense out there.”

Riddick also cited the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders as potential landing spots as well, but it sounds like he thinks New Orleans is the No. 1 fit, saying it makes “too much sense.”

With star receiver Michael Thomas out all season so far, the Saints have had to patch together a receiving corps. Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harris lead the team with 284 and 271 receiving yards, respectively, while running back Alvin Kamara tops the team in receptions (28) and touchdowns (4). They can absolutely use a talent like Odell Beckham Jr., even if he isn’t the same player he was years ago with the New York Giants.

[ESPN]