Everyone Said The Same Thing About Odell Beckham Jr After Jarvis Landry News

On Friday, the New Orleans Saints signed veteran wideout Jarvis Landry to a one-year deal. After that signing was announced, rumors started circulating about Odell Beckham Jr. and his future in the NFL.

Beckham has been close friends with Landry since their days at LSU. In 2019, they reunited on the Cleveland Browns.

While there's no indication the Saints want to sign Beckham, there are plenty of people wondering if he'll end up in New Orleans.

"The Saints are going full LSU this year," Brett Kollmann of The Film Room said. "I bet they sign Odell and Kwon by the end of the month."

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk tweeted, "Last week, Tyrann Mathieu. This week, Jarvis Landry. Next week, OBJ"

For what it's worth, Beckham did comment on Landry's latest Instagram post.

Unfortunately for Beckham, his market hasn't been very active this offseason. It's most likely because he suffered a torn ACL in the Super Bowl.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, a deal involving Beckham isn't imminent right now.

Beckham proved in the playoffs that he can still be a big-time playmaker. All he needs now is to stay healthy.