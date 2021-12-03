Officials Getting Crushed For Terrible Call During Cowboys-Saints Game

On Thursday night, the New Orleans Saints hosted the Dallas Cowboys in a matchup of teams looking to correct some recent woes.

The Cowboys entered tonight’s game losers of three of the team’s past four games. Meanwhile, the Saints are worse off, entering the game on a four-game losing streak.

Much of the first half was marred by awful offensive play as the Cowboys entered halftime with a 13-7 lead over the Saints. During play in the third quarter, the officials made their presence felt with an awful call.

After taking over in their own territory, the Saints looked to have a big gain on first down. Instead, the officials called a “blindside block” that left New Orleans in a massive hole.

Here’s the play.

Former NFL quarterback turned analyst Troy Aikman ripped the refs immediately after the call. He and the rest of the NFL world were stunned that the officials would throw a flag on that play.

The Saints failed to pick up the first down after the penalty and were forced to punt the ball away. Not long later, the Cowboys scored on a 58-yard rushing touchdown from Tony Pollard to take a 20-10 lead.