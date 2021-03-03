Panthers Linebacker Has Blunt Reaction To Drew Brees’ Decision

No matter how many videos get shared of him working out, the expectation is that Drew Brees will retire this offseason as predicted.

That’s just fine with Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson, who told Bleacher Report’s Adam Lefkoe that while he’ll miss the rush of competing against Brees, he’s not unhappy the future Hall of Fame is hanging them up.

“I’m happy he’s gone, I’m not going to lie to you. Because that dude would slice you up real quick,” Thompson said today.

In fact, if it were up to Thompson, Brees wouldn’t be the only NFC South quarterback to take a seat.

“Now we just need Tom [Brady] to get up outta here. And low-key, Matt Ryan, too,” Thompson said.

For more than a decade, facing Brees was not an envious task for any defender. Going against Brady and Ryan is no walk in the park either.

What might help Thompson though is if his team is able to land a premier quarterback of their own this offseason. Currently, the Panthers are regarded as one of the favorites to trade for Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson.