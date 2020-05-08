Unpopular NFL Rule Implemented Last Year Is ‘Dead’

The end of the 2018-19 NFC Championship was calamitous, to say the least. An uncalled obvious pass interference on Los Angeles Rams cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman helped his team beat the New Orleans Saints and go to the Super Bowl.

The play is one of the most infamous bungled referee screw-ups of recent years. Saints fans were apoplectic about it for months, and after outcry, the NFL implemented a one-year rule change. It did not go as many had hoped.

The rule allowed the league office to call for a review of pass interference plays. It was utilized so infrequently and ineffectively, that it sounds like we’re reverting to the old rule. Pass interference is a pretty subjective call, and the NFL prefers to limit replay for clear-cut objective plays, as much as possible.

Last year, the pass interference replay rule was passed for one year. It wound up being so ineffective that no one put it up for a vote for the 2020-21 season. As a result, the rule is dead.

Comp. Cmte. chairman Rich McKay has announced on @SiriusXMNFL that PI reviews will not return in 2020https://t.co/cxNkg5ugEJ — Fᴏᴏᴛʙᴀʟʟ Zᴇʙʀᴀs (@footballzebras) May 7, 2020

“We’re not going to vote on, because nobody is putting forward, the OPI/DPI review again,” competition committee chair Rich McKay said on a SiriusXM NFL radio appearance, per ProFootballTalk. “So that dies a natural death.”

He reflected on the rule a bit more, calling the subjective nature of pass interference calls being put into replay “something we’ve always been fearful of.”

The only real answer here is to try and improve the actual refereeing, so that botched calls in spots as important as that Rams-Saints game are avoided.