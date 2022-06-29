Payton Turner Cleared For Camp: NFL World Reacts

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 10: Payton Turner #98 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after a game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on October 10, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

Payton Turner's rookie season with the New Orleans Saints was plagued by injuries. He even sat out OTAs and mandatory minicamp this year because he was still recovering.

Fortunately, Turner had great news to share with his followers on Twitter this Wednesday.

Turner, who underwent shoulder surgery in November of 2021, has been cleared ahead of training camp.

"It’s been a long road to recovery, I had a pretty major shoulder surgery last November and didn’t have quite the rookie year I wanted but shoutout to everybody that’s stayed down with me and helped me get to this point, blessed to say I’ve been CLEARED," Turner tweeted.

This is encouraging news for the Saints, that's for sure.

"Reset button, newer and better version. Rumble, young man," Saints reporter John DeShazier said in response to the Turner news.

"Let's go have a great season," a Saints fan replied.

Turner finished his rookie season with just 12 tackles and a sack.

Considering the Saints selected Turner in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, it's fair to say they have high expectations for him.

Will Turner live up to his draft billing? We'll find out this fall.