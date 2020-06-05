President Trump Calls Out Drew Brees For National Anthem Apology

Just about every popular figure in the United States has commented on Drew Brees’ stance on the national anthem except for President Donald Trump. Well, it appears he finally has something he wants to say about this topic.

“I am a big fan of Drew Brees,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “I think he’s truly one of the greatest quarterbacks, but he should not have taken back his original stance on honoring our magnificent American Flag. OLD GLORY is to be revered, cherished, and flown high.”

Trump wasn’t done commenting on the subject of national anthem protests. The second post from today’s thread included a message to anyone that may consider kneeling in the future.

“We should be standing up straight and tall, ideally with a salute, or a hand on heart. There are other things you can protest, but not our Great American Flag – NO KNEELING,” Trump posted

During an interview with Yahoo Finance, Brees said “I’ll never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”

Athletes and fans around the country were disappointed with Brees for his comments. It reached the point where the New Orleans Saints needed to have a team meeting just to clear the air.

Brees issued two apologies already for his remarks and said that he’ll become a part of the solution. All eyes in Louisiana are watching him to see what he’ll do.

Now that President Trump has chimed in on the conversation, the pressure on Brees’ shoulders just got heavier.