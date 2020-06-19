President Trump “Shocked” By Drew Brees’ National Anthem Apology

On Thursday night, President Donald Trump did an “interview” with his son Donald Trump Jr.

The conversation covered a series of topics, but the lasting headlines came from Trump’s comments about NFL commissioner Rodger Goodell and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Earlier this offseason, Brees said he will “never agree with with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Immediately after, he received criticism from teammates and other players around the league.

The Saints quarterback apologized, which drew a public response from President Donald Trump. He called Brees out for apologizing two weeks ago, but wasn’t done there.

Last night, he suggested that Brees will regret his decision to apologize.

“I was shocked,” Trump said. “[H]e hurt himself very badly and I was going to put out that I think he’ll regret that in future years…I don’t believe he believes his second statement.”

Brees received immediate support from his teammates after his apology. The Saints quarterback received criticism from Trump earlier this offseason and had the following response.

“We did this back in 2017, and regretfully I brought it back with my comments this week,” Brees said in an apology not long after. “We must stop talking about the flag and shift our attention to the real issues of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and judicial & prison reform.”

Brees and his teammates have moved on. All eyes are on the 2020 season – potentially his last in the league.

New Orleans enters the season as a favorite to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. Can the Saints finally find the playoff success that has eluded the team in recent seasons? We’ll have to wait to find out.