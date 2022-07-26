Q&A With Drew Brees: What’s Next After NBC, Will Dennis Allen Be Successful With Saints

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 25: Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees speaks to the fans during halftime of the game between the Buffalo Bills and the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on November 25, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Drew Brees is undoubtedly one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in NFL history. He finished his career ranked first or second in just about every major passing category.

Football isn't the only thing that defines Brees. Throughout his career, he has been extremely passionate about being a father to his four kids.

Well, Brees had the chance to showcase his skills as a father in his latest work with Great Clips. The future Hall of Famer actually got to film an advertisement alongside his three sons: Baylen, Bowen and Callen.

We caught up with Drew Brees to discuss his future as a broadcaster, thoughts on the Saints, partnership with Great Clips and more.

The Spun: Can you tell us about your partnership with Great Clips?

Drew Brees: I had a chance to partner with Great Clips on their back-to-school campaign featuring dads and their sons. Getting that haircut, that boost of confidence, is just a great father-son moment as the kids prepare for schools. Just the fact that dads are taking a big role, just like moms, in back-to-school preparation. I remember moments when I was a kid and I’d go get a haircut with my dasd before going back to school for a new year. There’s a little bit of anxiety that goes into the new school year, but getting a haircut together with your son is a special moment.

The Spun: What was it like working with your sons for this Great Clips ad?

DB: It was awesome. It was the first time we did something together like that where I had all three of them. They’re at an age now where I have two going to middle school, which is crazy - I’m kind of shaking my head. But they all had a chance to be involved in this ad, and it was a lot of fun.

The Spun: It was announced that you are a co-owner of the Mad Drops Pickleball Club. What led to that move?

DB: It’s something I've been very passionate about for a while. I love pickleball, I love how it brings everyone together, I love how inclusive it is. It doesn’t require a past history in racket sports, although that would certainly help. Just the fact that you can grab any four people, put them on the court and still have a competitive game is something I love about it. There’s a reason it’s taking the country by storm right now. At a higher level with MLP (Major League Pickleball), I love the team concept that comes with it - and really, the coed team concept that comes with it. Each team has two men and two women, and these are some of the best players int he world. I was in Austin, Texas for the opening tournament for MLP. It was such a fun atmosphere, just so electric. You can play men’s doubles, women’s doubles, mixed doubles. It’s just so exciting. It’s something that I feel like is really just scratching the surface inn terms of how popular it can be and how watchable it can be. It’s something everyone can do, it’s a great workout, and it’s a way you can spend time with friends and family.

The Spun: You worked with NBC last fall. Do you think broadcasting is still in your future?

DB: I’ve got so many opportunities and things I’m considering right now. Staying involved with the game of football is one of my priorities, whether it’d be broadcasting or some other capacity. I really enjoyed broadcasting games. I had a chance to broadcast Notre Dame football games last year. I only got the chance to broadcast two NFL games. I certainly would’ve loved to have more. I feel like that’s where my skillset can bring the most value, getting inside of the quarterback or play caller. The door is open - it’s something I’ll always consider.

The reason I didn’t do it this year, from a broadcasting perspective, is my family. You have to be gone for the weekends, and that’s what I basically did as a player. These are such valuable moments for my kids. I want to be as active and involved in their weekend activities. That doesn’t quite mesh right now with a broadcasting career.

The Spun: You got to spend a year with Jameis Winston. What do you think we’ll see from him this season?

DB: First off, he’s coming off an ACL injury, right? He had moments last year where I thought the offense had the ability to be explosive down the field with him at quarterback - he’s got a great skillset in that regard. I think he’s a guy that the team can really gravitate towards. I think he’s got charisma and a very positive attitude that’s keeping guys engaged. He’s fun to be in the huddle with and he has a love and passion for the game - I love the way he prepares.

Anytime you’re coming off an injury, it’s a defining moment for you, in a good way. I think the psychology that goes along with it is you develop a gratitude and appreciation for the game, you understand that it can get stripped away from you at any moment. I think this will be a positive thing for him where he worked extremely hard from that injury to get to where he feels like he can turn it loose. He has another year in that offense as well, and they added weapons through the draft and free agency. Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry are coming over. Man, he’s got some weapons. It’s going to be fun to watch.

The Spun: Dennis Allen is now in charge. You’ve been around him for a while. Do you think he’s ready for this moment?

DB: Yes, I do. First off, he has the respect of the team. The second thing is the New Orleans Saints have been led by an offensive coach for the last 16 years. It was an incredible era, but the reputation was that we were an offensive-driven team. Now, for the first time in a long time, you have a defensive coach who has done a phenomenal job the last couple of years. The Saints defense has been great with Demario Davis and Cam Jordan. Then, you go out and get a guy like Tyrann Mathieu. That [the defense] is definitely the strength [of the team] right now. In a way, it shifts the focus towards the defense. And maybe, in a way, it’ll take some of the pressure off the offense. But overall, I think this team is poised to have a lot of success.

The Spun: We’ve seen a lot of young quarterbacks really emerge over the past few seasons, like Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes. Who do you think is next?

DB: I’ve always been a huge fan of Justin Herbert. I think he’s not only extremely talented but has the mental makeup and leadership skills to be a great NFL quarterback. I love his head coach, Brandon Staley, and his offensive coordinator, Joe Lombardi. I think he has some great players around him. The challenging thing is he plays in, probably, the toughest division in football. You got the Broncos getting Russell Wilson, the Chiefs still having Patrick Mahomes, and then the Raiders having Derek Carr and Davante Adams. So good luck to you there because it’s a battle every week.

When I look around the general landscape of the NFL with the young quarterbacks - I’m looking at Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, who probably set the tone for the perspective of coming in and immediately having tremendous success. I know he waited until his second year to start, but he won MVP. You saw what Joe Burrow did last year, with the Bengals going from worst to first. Kyler Murray just got paid the other day. The league is in good hands with these young quarterbacks, that’s for sure.

After retiring in early 2021, Drew Brees signed a deal with NBC Sports. He was a color commentator for Notre Dame games, in addition to being a studio analyst for Football Night in America.

While there's no deal imminent at this time, it certainly sounds like Brees wants to remain close to the game that he loves.

In the meantime though, Brees will enjoy some quality time with his family and the Mad Drops Pickleball Club.

