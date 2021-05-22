As we enter the 2021 NFL season, there are a few teams with notable uncertainties at the starting quarterback position. Whether the conflict comes with a recent QB draft pick, or simply the lack of a clear starting option, this offseason should present some pretty interesting quarterback battles around the league.

In response to these impending battles, DraftKings SportsBook has released Week 1 QB1 odds for four teams: the Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, and New Orleans Saints.

Here are the full list of odds:

Bears

Chicago made its first major QB move earlier this offseason with the free-agent signing of 2020 Dallas Cowboys backup Andy Dalton. That move was soon followed up by a trade up in the draft to select former Ohio State standout Justin Fields with the No. 11 overall pick. Of the recently-drafted QB options, Fields has the best odds to make a Week 1 start.

49ers

The San Francisco front office has continually expressed its confidence in Jimmy Garoppolo as QB1 heading into next season. That being said, the Niners landed an absolute stud in Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall selection in the draft. This QB battle should be one to keep a close eye on as the season progresses.

Patriots

After re-signing former league MVP Cam Newton on a one-year deal earlier this offseason, New England elected to draft Alabama QB Mac Jones with the No. 15 overall pick. While Newton is expected to make the Week 1 start, Jones could easily take the reins if the former Panthers QB has some of the same struggles he saw last year.

Saints

While New Orleans also drafted a talented QB prospect in Ian Book, the quarterback battle next year will ultimately be between returning backups Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill. When Drew Brees missed a chunk of games with an injury in 2020, Hill took over as QB1 for four games. That being said, Winston is a more reliable pure-passer at the position — giving the former No. 1 overall pick the best odds to start following Brees’ retirement.

[DraftKings SportsBook]