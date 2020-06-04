Questions Emerging About Drew Brees’ Future In Broadcasting

In April, the news broke that Drew Brees would sign a deal with NBC to eventually become the lead analyst on Sunday Night Football. That might not be a legitimate option for him now, especially due to his recent comments.

Brees shook up the NFL community on Wednesday, when he told Yahoo Finance “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.”

Players around the league put Brees on blast for his stance. Many called him ignorant, while others were downright disappointed in the future Hall of Famer. Regardless of your opinion on Brees, the reality is his future at NBC could be in jeopardy.

No one will question Brees’ decision-making on the field. However, the fact that he made such a head-scratching remark during such a sensitive time has many wondering if he’s simply not listening to his peers. That alone might make NBC rethink its decision about Brees being the heir to Cris Collinsworth.

If I'm @NBC I'd be re-thinking the contract for Drew Brees to replace Chris Collinsworth as Sunday night football analyst when he's done playing. — Aaron (@TheSarcasmShow) June 4, 2020

Drew Brees was anointed as NBC’s heir apparent to Cris Collinsworth. Will that still be the case? https://t.co/TVDhTGocHv pic.twitter.com/1jAnYOEqLr — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) June 4, 2020

Fortunately for Brees, there is still time for him change his image. It’ll take a real shift in his ideologies for that to happen, but perhaps his teammates are willing to help him.

Brees has done plenty of good over the years, no one in New Orleans will deny that. Nonetheless, his comments this week were out of touch with the real world.

Do you think Brees will keep his job at NBC?