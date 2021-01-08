Last week, the New Orleans Saints received a major blow when star running back Alvin Kamara tested positive for COVID-19.

Kamara missed the regular season finale and it looked like he was in danger of missing the Saints’ first playoff game as well. If the Saints had played on Saturday, he might not have been able to participate.

When the NFL announced New Orleans would play on Sunday, fans rejoiced. However, there was still a threat that Kamara might not be able to take the field against the Chicago Bears.

Well, on Thursday night, the star running back removed any doubt. Kamara sent a message to Saints fans: “See y’all Sunday.”

See y’all Sunday ❤️ — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) January 8, 2021

Earlier this week, Saints head coach Sean Payton expressed caution when asked whether or not Kamara would play this weekend.

“We’ll see,” Payton said when asked about Kamara’s availability, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “I think it would depend on the player and the situation. A lot of that will be our decision based on where we think we are with the week, the player. We’ve got to be smart.”

Kamara capped off his tremendous 2020 season with 155 rushing yards and six touchdowns against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16.

With Kamara’s statement it seems like he’s recovered from COVID-19 and tested negative heading into Wild Card weekend. After a week off, he’ll be back on the field against the Chicago Bears.