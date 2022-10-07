Report: Former New Orleans Saints Player Arrested In Miami

NEW ORLEANS - DECEMBER 19: A helmet of the New Orleans Saints sits on the ground before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at the Louisiana Superdome on December 19, 2009 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Former New Orleans Saints edge rusher Junior Galette was arrested this Friday, according to Sheldon Fox of 7 News.

Per the report, Galette was arrested this Friday morning for having "no valid driver's license."

The police said Galette tried to "conceal" himself after making an illegal turn. This was prior to him being stopped at 5th Street and Ocean Drive.

There is no further update on Galette at this time.

Galette made headlines in August for suing the NFL, NFL Players Association, Roger Goodell and several teams.

In a 21-page lawsuit, Galette said he has been blackballed "just like Colin Kaepernick and put on the blacklist BY THE NFL OWNERS" because he spoke out about alleged racial discrimination committed against him.

Galette has 148 career tackles, 77 quarterback hits, 34.5 sacks and six forced fumbles.

At this point, it doesn't seem like we'll see Galette back in the league anytime soon.