Report: FOX Has Big Name In Mind To Replace Troy Aikman

Fox Sports will reportedly swing for the fences if longtime No. 1 game analyst Troy Aikman leaves to work for Amazon.

According to a new report from Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy, Fox wants to hire New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton to replace Aikman. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback could leave to become part of Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” streaming coverage next season.

“[Fox] has to go big if they need to replace Troy,” former executive producer at NFL Network and senior producer at Fox Sports Eric Weinberger told McCarthy. “I’m not sure Sean would be as bombastic as [former ESPN “Monday Night Football” analyst] Jon Gruden. But I think Sean would be more opinionated than Gruden.”

Earlier today, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported that if Payton wanted to step away from coaching and enter the broadcasting world, he’d have some opportunities waiting for him.

“TV networks have been circling around him for a minute. He knows there’s significant interest there if he decides to step away from coaching,” Garafolo tweeted.

Earlier this month, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentioned Payton, Rams head coach Sean McVay and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll as possible coaches who could attract attention from television networks.

The 58-year-old Payton has been the Saints’ head coach since 2006. His team went 9-8 in 2021, missing the NFC playoffs due to a tiebreaker with the Philadelphia Eagles.