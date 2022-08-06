Report: How Saints WR Michael Thomas Looks At Training Camp

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 29: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints carries after a reception ahead of defender Essang Bassey #34 of the Denver Broncos during the second quarter of a game at Empower Field At Mile High on November 29, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas missed the 2021 season due to an ankle injury. Although it has been a lengthy recovery process, it sounds like the All-Pro is returning to true form.

While on The Pat McAfee Show this Friday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided an update on Thomas.

Rapoport revealed that Thomas looked "excellent" during Friday's practice session.

"I don't want to do this where you see one practice and blow it out of proportion, but he looked awesome," Rapoport said of Thomas.

Thomas beat Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo multiple times during one-on-one drills on Friday. Some reporters even said he was "on fire" during these drills.

The Saints bolstered their receiving corps this offseason by drafting Chris Olave and signing Jarvis Landry. And yet, the return of Michael Thomas is their biggest addition to their offense.

When healthy, Thomas is a game-changer at wideout. He proved in 2019 that he can legitimately carry a receiving corps, hauling in 149 passes for 1,725 yards.

Hopefully, we see Thomas making plays for the Saints this fall. After all, it's been a while since we've seen the Ohio State product.