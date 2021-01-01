Report: NFL Fined Alvin Kamara For Christmas Day Cleats

Alvin Kamara had a historic performance on Christmas Day against the Minnesota Vikings, but unfortunately it came at a price.

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero is reporting that Kamara has been fined $5,000 for wearing red and green cleats in the New Orleans Saints’ game last Friday.

The NFL has been really consistent when it comes to fining players for not wearing league-approved cleats. Some fans thought an exception would be made for Kamara since he wore them on Christmas, but that isn’t the case obviously.

Kamara, however, knew a fine was coming. He addressed that possibility during his press conference after the team’s win.

“If they fine me, I’ll just match it and send it to charity,” Kamara said. “The Grinch always tries to steal Christmas.”

The NFL fined #Saints star Alvin Kamara $5,000 for wearing red-and-green cleats in a Christmas win over the #Vikings, per source. Six touchdowns and a division title later … probably worth it. 🎄 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 1, 2021

At the end of the day, Kamara still gets the last laugh. He tied a record for must rushing touchdowns in a game and strengthened his case for Offensive Player of the Year in the process.

Kamara has been sensational all year long for the Saints, as he currently has 932 rushing yards, 756 receiving yards, and 21 total touchdowns. Talk about validating the front office’s decision to give him a massive extension back in September.

While this $5,000 fine from the NFL seems petty, Kamara certainly has the money to pay it off. Besides, he looked pretty awesome in the Christmas-themed cleats.