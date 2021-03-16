Report: Potential Contender Emerges For Free Agent Richard Sherman

Back in February, All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman admit that his time with the San Francisco 49ers was officially over.

“It’s been made pretty clear,” Sherman told Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee. “It was a good conversation, nothing crazy. Just a good conversation about where they are and where I am, and their plans. We were both very positive and as good as you can be in a situation like this.”

With the legal tampering period officially underway, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero has revealed one contender for Sherman’s services this offseason.

According to Pelissero, the New Orleans Saints are among the teams interested in Sherman.

If Sherman does sign with the Saints, it would reunite him with Kris Richard, who was the defensive backs coach for the Seahawks when the star cornerback was part of the ‘Legion of Boom.’

The #Saints are among the teams expressing interest in five-time Pro Bowl CB Richard Sherman, per sources. Sherman’s old DBs coach in Seattle, Kris Richard, now has the same job in New Orleans and the team is in the cornerback market after releasing Janoris Jenkins. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 16, 2021

Pelissero said on NFL Network that New Orleans’ discussions with Sherman are in the early stages. Of course, it’s possible another franchise ends up winning the sweepstakes for the former Super Bowl champion.

While the scheme fit makes sense, the idea of New Orleans replacing Janoris Jenkins with Sherman is a bit odd.

Jenkins, 32, was released by the Saints last week. He played very well this past season in Dennis Allen’s defense, so potentially replacing him with another aging cornerback has some fans in the Big Easy confused.