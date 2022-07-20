Report Reveals When Michael Thomas Could Be Cleared

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 29: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints carries after a reception ahead of defender Essang Bassey #34 of the Denver Broncos during the second quarter of a game at Empower Field At Mile High on November 29, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

With training camp just one week away, the New Orleans Saints appear to be getting healthy at the right time.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, there's optimism surrounding the health of Saints quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Winston suffered a torn ACL last October that forced him to miss the final 10 games of the 2021 season. Thomas, meanwhile, missed every game due to an ankle injury that dates back to September of 2020.

Fortunately, Rapoport has revealed that Thomas is trending in the right direction and could be cleared during the early stages of training camp.

"This also is heading in a positive direction. He didn't participate in minicamp, but he was in the building and is on the same page with coach Dennis Allen, which is extremely important," Rapport said. "There is some optimism that he'll be cleared at some point early in camp and begin to look like the Michael Thomas of old."

Thomas shared videos of him running routes on his Instagram account last Friday night. It certainly looked like he made progress in his rehab.

New Orleans is hopeful that Thomas can return to his All-Pro form this fall. And if he can't, it'll need Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave to step up.

The last time Thomas played a full season, he broke the single-season record for most receptions.