Report: Saints Agree To Contract Extension With All-Pro Linebacker

The New Orleans Saints are keeping one of their best defensive players around for the foreseeable future. On Friday, the team reportedly agreed to an updated deal with All-Pro linebacker Demario Davis.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, it's a one-year extension to Davis' preexisting contract. That means he's now signed through the 2024 season.

Davis will have the chance to earn an extra $6 million in incentives over the course of this extension. Additionally, his 2023 base salary drops from $8.5 million to $8.25 million.

As for Davis' 2024 base salary, he'll make $10 million.

Davis has been the heart and soul of the Saints defense for the past few seasons.

Since joining the franchise in 2018, Davis has racked up 445 total tackles, 45 tackles for loss, 28 passes defended, 16 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Locking in Davis for the next few seasons makes a lot of sense for the Saints' front office.