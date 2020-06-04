Report: Saints Having ‘Common Response’ To Drew Brees Controversy

It hasn’t been a good 24 hours for Saints QB Drew Brees. The New Orleans’ quarterback’s controversial stance on NFL players’ silent kneeling protest during the National Anthem has gone viral.

One big concern within the New Orleans locker room is that Brees’ comments could cause a major divide in the team. Brees’ stance contradicts the views and opinions of many players in the NFL – especially after George Floyd’s tragic death at the hands of police officer Derek Chauvin.

As a result, Brees is facing heavy criticism. The Saints’ quarterback even released an apology statement less than 24 hours after his initial comments. But Brees’ teammates appear to be remaining patient with him, despite his views on the police brutality protests.

Per ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini, the Saints want to “keep all this in house.”

It appears New Orleans wants to handle things internally rather than make a decision based on social media’s response to Brees’ controversial stance.

Most common response I am getting tonight from the Saints “we want to keep all this in house” — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) June 4, 2020

If Brees can walk away from this a better man, then this is the correct response from the Saints. There’s no doubt Brees’ teammates aren’t just going to let this slide, though. The New Orleans’ quarterback admits he has plenty to learn from the black community in coming weeks and months.

The Saints have plenty of work to do if they hope to regain team chemistry.

It’ll be interesting to see what type of impact the controversy surrounding Brees has on the team this upcoming season.