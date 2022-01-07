Report: TV Networks Willing To “Throw Real Money” At 1 NFL Coach

With the regular season almost over, NFL insider Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated has provided a thorough update on this year’s coaching carousel.

One of the coaches Breer mentioned in his latest report is Sean Payton. The head coach of the New Orleans Saints is expected to receive interest from other teams this offseason.

“There’s a lot of talk through the grapevine about Payton’s future,” Breer wrote, via Sports Illustrated. “I think he’ll probably stay with the Saints, where he has a really good setup from a football standpoint and is making very good money. That said, tires will likely be kicked. My sense is he’ll say no on going home to Chicago.”

Breer then mentioned that Payton is drawing interest from TV networks.

“And I’ve heard networks are readying to make a run at him, and throw real money at him, to see whether he’d leave the sideline for television. Eventually, my bet is he’ll do that. I just don’t think it’ll happen yet.”

Interesting stuff here from @AlbertBreer. Sounds like the television networks are seriously interested in Sean Payton down the road. I’ve always assumed that’s where he’d end up when he’s done coaching. pic.twitter.com/7OIzpiR7qy — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) January 7, 2022

Payton has proven in the past that he’s great for TV and radio, making constant appearances on The Dan Patrick Show and The Rich Eisen Show.

While it would be interesting to see Payton as an analyst, it doesn’t appear that he’s ready to move on from the Saints at this time.

For now, Payton’s focus is on leading the Saints to a playoff berth. They’ll need a win paired with a 49ers loss this weekend in order for that to happen.