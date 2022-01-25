Report: What Sean Payton Told The Saints On Tuesday

Stunning news came out of New Orleans on Tuesday afternoon that longtime Saints head coach Sean Payton is stepping away from professional football.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport first reported the shocking story and others began to confirm the move shortly after. After 15 years as the head coach of the Saints, Payton plans to take a step back and not coach in 2022.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Payton has now informed his staff that he is indeed leaving New Orleans for the time being.

The 58-year-old head coach reportedly met with the Saints’ staff for about 35 minutes on Tuesday afternoon. In the meeting, the group reflected on what they accomplished together over the last decade-plus in New Orleans.

Payton reportedly told his staff that he does not yet have plans for the rest of 2022.

“Sean Payton met this afternoon for 35 minutes with the Saints’ football staff to let it know he was moving on. They told stories about the past, and reflected on what they accomplished. Payton told staff he has no current plans for the upcoming season. He has time to figure out,” Schefter wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

Payton is scheduled to deliver a press conference at 4 p.m. ET, where he’ll surely expand upon his decision to take a break from coaching.

This seems like the end of the line for the renowned Saints head coach, at least for now. After 15 years at the helm in New Orleans, Payton will leave the organization as one of the greatest NFL leaders of his generation.

Payton amassed a 152-89 overall record during his tenure with the Saints. New Orleans never finished worse than 7-9 when he was in charge and made the playoffs a remarkable nine times. The crowning achievement for Payton came when the Saints won the Super Bowl following the 2009 season.

There’s no doubt that the Saints will have their work cut out for them to replace their head coach next season. Few, if any, can fill the shoes of Payton, so the NFC franchise will have to take a long look at who can lead the team the best moving forward.