ESPN Reporter Identifies Potential Fit For Richard Sherman

Even though training camp begins in just a few weeks, Richard Sherman remains unsigned. However, the All-Pro cornerback isn’t waiting to sign a new deal because of a lack of options.

Over the past few months, Sherman has been linked to the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. One of those four teams made an interesting move this week that could open up the door for a potential signing.

This past Wednesday, the Saints signed All-Pro offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk to a five-year, $96 million extension. Believe it or not, that move created some cap space for general manager Mickey Loomis to work with.

According to Spotrac, New Orleans has just under $12 million in cap space. ESPN reporter Mike Triplett believes that’s more than enough for the front office to make a fair offer to Sherman.

“They now have nearly $10 million in cap space after Ramczyk’s extension and a recent restructuring of Lattimore’s deal. They could carve out even more if they sign Williams to an extension before the July 15 deadline for franchised players to sign long-term deals,” Triplett wrote via ESPN. “That should give New Orleans the flexibility to sign a couple more veterans before the start of this season. A big name like cornerback Richard Sherman is not out of the question, though Sherman has multiple suitors.”

Of course, just because the Saints have the cap space for Sherman doesn’t mean he’ll automatically sign with them. They’ll need to check off at least a few of the future Hall of Famer’s boxes.

During an interview with Bloomberg earlier this year, Sherman revealed that he wants to play for a title contender.

“I want to get to a team that’s competing for a championship, so that’s what I’m focused on and waiting for a right opportunity,” Sherman said.

The Saints have some issues to sort out this offseason, especially at the quarterback position, but there’s still a lot of proven talent on their roster. Also, adding a veteran presence like Sherman to their secondary would certainly increase their odds of being a legitimate contender in the NFC.

[ESPN]